Halton Regional Police say they have laid more charges against a Milton man in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Police arrested a suspect several weeks ago on Dec. 29 in connection with an investigation into making child pornography and other child sexual abuse-related offences.

In a news release, police said the same suspect was arrested again Wednesday on further charges.

Omar Ashi, 36, has been further charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of making child pornography, two counts of voyeurism, one count of assault, and one count of forcible confinement.

According to police, the offences are alleged to have occurred in Milton and Burlington over the span of several years.

Investigators released a photo of Ashi Wednesday and said they believe there may be more victims. Police said he also goes by the name “Omar Ashi-Popp.”

Police are urging anyone with further information to contact the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at Halton police at (905) 825-4747 ext. 8983.