Alek Minassian never showed aggression towards others before the day he drove a rented white van along busy Toronto sidewalks, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others, the defence’s key witness told the court on Monday.

“It’s really striking, there is a striking absence of that (aggressive behavior) given the reason we are here,” American forensic psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal testified as the van attack trial entered its fourth week.

Westphal is the defence’s last witness to take the stand at the high-profile murder trial, which is being held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is expected to be the lone voice to say that Minassian should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder.

On the afternoon of April 23, 2018, Minassian drove the rented van, mounted sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues, and struck dozens of pedestrians. Eight women and two men were killed and 16 others were left with various injuries.

The now-28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. has already admitted to planning and carrying out the deadly attack.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. Defence attorneys are arguing he should be found NCR under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code due to his autism diagnosis. Minassian’s state of mind at the time he carried out the attack is the sole issue at trial.

Sec. 16 states that a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Minassian was first diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was five years old. That is the sole diagnosis at play in the trial.

On Monday, Westphal, who specializes in research on autism spectrum disorder and is based out of the Yale School of Medicine, testified there is no evidence to suggest or support that persons with autism are more likely to commit violent or predatory crimes.

He was also asked by the defence if he believes there is any kind of “meaningful relationship” between persons with autism and mass murder. To which Westphal replied, “I do not.”

According to Westphal, aggression is not a common factor in persons with autism. He said they are typically victims of crime, as opposed to perpetrators.

He said that prior to the day of the van attack, “the only form of aggression (Minassian) ever exhibited was him hitting his head against the wall, but he never exhibited aggression to others.”

Westphal said that in a therapeutic context, Minassian did show aggression towards toy figurines, but noted that would be common for any young boy, even without autism spectrum disorder.

Court has previously heard that while Westphal found Minassian to not be psychotic after their hours of interviews, he did find that his “autistic way of thinking” is “similar to psychosis.”

On Monday, Westphal described autism as “a neuro-developmental condition that is strongly heritable.”

“Because it is so strongly genetic, it is in place right at the beginning, and it only kind of manifests itself as a kid goes through their developmental stages and it becomes more and more apparent that they are developing in quite a different trajectory than a typical kid,” he said.

Westphal added that there are two primary domains evident in a diagnosis of autism – social communication and non-verbal communication, such as eye contact and body language. He said one other major aspect is restrictive repetitive patterns and behavior.

His testimony continues this afternoon.

Here are live updates from the court proceedings: