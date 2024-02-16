The driver of a Mini Copper is facing charges after allegedly racing another vehicle in Mississauga earlier this month.

Peel police said officers with their Safer Roads Teams were in the area of Middlegate and Stanfield roads on Feb. 4 as it was a known street racing location.

Just before 3 a.m., police said officers saw a Mini Cooper engaged in dangerous driving and involved in a race on Middlegate Road.

When police tried to make an arrest, the driver of the Mini attempted to flee, striking a cruiser in the process.

The 18-year-old driver was unsuccessful, and police brought him into custody. Police said he has been charged with dangerous operation and flight from a peace officer.

Also, due to the incident, his licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

Police said no one was physically injured during the incident, and the vehicles only sustained minor damage.