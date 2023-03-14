Minister Alghabra to make announcement that will 'benefit' Canadian air passengers in Toronto
Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra speaks with members of the media after tabling legislation in the House of Commons, Nov. 17, 2022, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share:
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2023 6:04AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2023 6:04AM EDT
Canada’s Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghabra, is scheduled to make an announcement in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday that the government says will benefit Canadian air passengers.
The announcement will take place at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Terminal 1 at 10 a.m.
- Download our app to get alerts on your device
- Sign up to get email alerts from Toronto's Breaking News CP24
Alghabra will be joined by MP for Mississauga–Streetsville Rechie Valdez and MP for Brampton Centre, Shafqat Ali.
All three politicians will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement, according to a release issued Monday.
Last month, the Minister said that Canada's airline protocols need to be "reviewed" while testifying at the House transport committee hearings after thousands of Canadian travellers were left delayed or stranded over the recent holiday season.
Testifying alongside a panel of departmental officials, he said that a "full examination of what happened" is already underway and that the federal government would take action accordingly.
"Our government is not hiding. We are going to assume our responsibilities and the industry must assume theirs… We will continue to work together so that this never happens again," he said.
CP24.com will live stream Minister Alghabra's announcement at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
With files from CTV New Ottawa's Rachel Aiello