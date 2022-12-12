Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday December 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Monday, December 12, 2022 8:38AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 12, 2022 8:38AM EST
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to make an announcement Monday.
Lecce will speak at 2:30 p.m. in Mississauga, Ont., alongside Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli.
CP24.com will be live streaming the announcement.