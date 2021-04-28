The province’s labour minister and minister of finance will be making an announcement this afternoon as Ontarians eagerly await details of the Ford government’s plan to improve paid sick leave for vulnerable essential workers amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monte McNaughton, the province’s minister of labour, training and skills development, along with Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario’s finance minister and president of the treasury board, will hold a news conference at Queen’s Park at 3:15 p.m.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford promised he would soon provide details on his government’s plan to improve paid sick leave for Ontario workers, which he said would be the best paid sick leave program “anywhere in North America, bar none.”

But earlier this week, media reports revealed that the Ford government’s plan for paid sick days involved topping up the payment already offered to workers through the federal government’s Canada Recovery and Sickness Benefit (CRSB).

During Question Period in the Ontario legislature on Tuesday, McNaughton confirmed that the province reached out to the federal government and proposed a plan to double the amount of money offered under the CRSB from $500 to $1,000 per week.

The provincial government, McNaughton said, would foot the bill for the top up.

Many expressed disappointment that the province’s plan for paid sick leave was simply to double down on the federal government’s program, which critics have said in ineffective and not well utilized.

“Rather than pass legislation here in this chamber that would actually bring paid sick days to Ontario workers, this government wants to piggyback on a broken federal system that is not working for working people,” Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Tuesday.

Public health experts, including members of the province’s own Science Advisory Table and all 34 local medical officers of health, have said a separate provincial program in needed above and beyond the CRSB, which forces workers to wait days for their application to be approved before they receive any money.

Speaking to CTV News on Tuesday, Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious diseases specialist in Toronto, said the province is simply “passing the buck” to the federal government.

“We are going in circles here unfortunately with the province saying the federal government has to do the work,” he said.

"We all know that sick leave is a provincial jurisdiction and I really wish it didn't take this long, several days of deliberation, to essentially come up with the same plan we already had, changing the dollar figures but changing absolutely nothing in terms of security for the essential workers who count the most.”

Today’s news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.