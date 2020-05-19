A man has died after reportedly being struck by a vehicle at a trucking yard in Vaughan.

York Regional Police were called to the yard at Keele Street and Kirby Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Police told CP24 that the man was found dead “between two vehicles believed to be two tractor trailers.”

Reports from the scene suggested the man was struck, but police did not confirm that.

Police said it’s not clear whether the man worked at the yard.

YRP are investigating the man’s death. The coroner and the Ministry of Labour have been called to the scene.