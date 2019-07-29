

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Peel police say one male has died after he was struck by a truck in an industrial accident in Mississauga this morning.

The incident occurred near a business in the area of Otto and Danville roads at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said one male was taken to hospital in critical condition following the incident but investigators later confirmed that the victim died from his injuries.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.