Ministry of Labour investigating fatal industrial accident in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the scene of an industrial accident on July 29, 2019. (CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 9:57AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Peel police say one male has died after he was struck by a truck in an industrial accident in Mississauga this morning.
The incident occurred near a business in the area of Otto and Danville roads at around 9:30 a.m.
Police said one male was taken to hospital in critical condition following the incident but investigators later confirmed that the victim died from his injuries.
The name and age of the victim has not been released.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.