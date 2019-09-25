

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate a fatal industrial accident in North York this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Highway 400 and Wilson Avenue at around 1:25 p.m.

Police say the call initially came in as a medical complaint but officers later learned that it was a worker who had been injured.

Paramedics say they responded to the call but did not transport any patients to hospital.

The Ministry of Labour later confirmed that the victim's injuries were fatal.

The worker, according to the ministry, was an employee of Fiera Foods.

An inspector has been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.