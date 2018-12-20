

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate an industrial accident in Scarborough that left one worker seriously injured.

The incident occurred near Canadian Road and Warden Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

Police say a male worker at a factory in the area sustained a serious injury and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.

It is not clear how he was injured.

The victim, who is believed to be in 50s, is expected to survive, paramedics say.