The Ministry of Labour has issued nine orders for unsafe work conditions at a Milton prison following a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

During a series of visits over the past couple of weeks, Ministry of Labour inspectors toured Maplehurst Correctional Complex after the provincial institution declared an outbreak of the virus on Jan. 19, according to the orders obtained by CP24.

To date, at least 116 inmates and 64 staff have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the union representing workers at the institution.

The field visits aimed to address issues as a result of the outbreak and to follow-up on three complaints received against the facility in the past month.

According to the documents, inspectors noticed some troubling findings, such as staff at the main door not asking screening questions to essential workers and visitors regarding symptoms, contact and travel.

The inspectors also noted that no social distance measures were in place in the lunchrooms, high-touch areas were not being cleaned regularly and proper instructions on personal protective equipment were not being provided.

After its inspection, the Ministry of Labour issued nine orders that the Ministry of Solicitor General must comply with by Feb. 8.

Some of the orders overlap for various units of the institution and include:

Adequate measures to ensure workers and essential visitors with a high likelihood of transmitting COVID-19 are not permitted inside the facility

-Information and instruction to workers tasked with screening duties

Regular cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas in the sign-in room and on the electronic key control box

Regular cleaning and disinfection of tables used for break periods in specific units of the facility

Adequate information and instruction on proper infection prevention practises and personal protective equipment

Physical distance markers or barriers in the staff lunchroom

CP24 has reached out to the Ministry of Solicitor General for a comment.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 234 President Peter Figliola said the union is also recommending measures to be implemented immediately to address the growing outbreak.

“We've asked that staff work two weeks straight while being housed in the hotel across the street to mitigate the risk of spread into the local community. We've requested enhanced cleaning; physical distancing, notably by unlocking just half the inmate population at a time; and fever scanning cameras at entries,” Figliola said in a news release issued Friday morning.

The local is also asking for the “outdated and hazardous ventilator system” to be repaired as humidity levels are “dangerously low” which promotes COVID-19 transmission.