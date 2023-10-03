Minnesota Twins beat Blue Jays in first game of wild-card series
The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening with a loss.
Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.
The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.
The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.
Pablo Lopez threw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman pitched for the Jays.
Here are some live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup:
- 7:20 p.m. - Jays lose 3-1 to Twins in Game 1 of the best-of-three-series. The two teams willl meet again on Wednesday for Game 2.
- 6:15 P.M. - 6:15 P.M. - Bo Bichette scored the first run of the Blue Jays' postseason on a Kevin Kiermaier single in the top of the sixth inning.
- 5:30 P.M. - Minnesota scores another run in the third inning, bringing the score to 3-0.
- 5:00 P.M. - Kevin Gausman gives up a two-run home run to the Twins in the bottom of the first inning.
- 4:38 P.M. - The first inning kicks off with the Blue Jays up to bat.
- 2:00 P.M. - The Jays share a video of the players arriving in Minneapolis.
1:30 P.M. - The Jays unveil their Game 1 lineup. Right fielder George Springer will start things off as the leadoff hitter followed by designated hitter Brandon Belt, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top of the order.
1:00 P.M. - Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he feels good physically and mentally heading into Game 1.
“As a team, we’re feeling great,” he said through an interpreter. “There are nine players out there. I got to stay calm. Do my job the best possible, but also trust my teammates. If I can trust my teammates, we’re going to be fine.”
11:30 A.M. - The CN Tower says it will be lit blue Tuesday night to mark the start of the Jays wild-card series.
11:00 A.M. - Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.
- 9:00 A.M. - The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.