Minor damage reported after car collides with building downtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 5:46AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 10:21AM EST
Minor damage was reported after a car crashed into a building in the downtown core early Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred shortly after midnight in the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street.
Police said the male driver was investigated and released without charge.
Damage to the building was minor, police said.
Roads are now open in the area.