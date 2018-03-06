

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person sustained minor injuries after two streetcars bumped into each other in Parkdale late Monday night.

The incident occurred near King Street West and Wilson Park Road shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are believed to be “very minor.” It is not clear if the injured person was the operator of the streetcar or a passenger.

Officers are no longer on scene.