Minor injuries reported after collision involving police cruiser in East York
A police cruiser involved in a collision near O'Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue on Sunday morning is shown in this image submitted by a viewer. (Twitter/@CapNClay_)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 10:09AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 10:27AM EDT
Minor injuries were reported but no one required hospitalization after a collision involving a police cruiser in East York on Sunday morning.
Police say that the cruiser was involved in a collision with another vehicle near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive and then careened into a bus shelter.
There are no road closures as a result of the crash.
It is not clear whether charges will be laid.