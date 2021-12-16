No one is injured after some kind of explosion was reported at a daycare in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto firefighters tell CP24 they were called to a childcare facility at 4679 Kingston Road East near Morningside Avenue after 2 p.m. for some kind of incident involving an explosion.

4679 Kingston Road East is the location of a strip mall that contains Sunshine Child Care.

Toronto police said one person at the scene suffered minor injuries.

Crews entered the facility and shut off natural gas to the building.

No children or staff were injured and they were brought to a waiting transit bus to stay warm.

Firefighters described it as a “complicated scene.”

More to come.