Minor injuries reported after police cruiser crashes into bus shelter in East York
A police cruiser involved in a collision near O'Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue on Sunday morning is shown in this image submitted by a viewer. (Twitter/@CapNClay_)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 10:09AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 3:02PM EDT
Minor injuries were reported but no one required hospitalization after a collision involving a police cruiser in East York on Sunday morning.
Police say that the officer was travelling along Woodbine Avenue when they made a turn onto O’Connor Drive and lost control, careening into a bus shelter as a result.
Police say that the roads were slippery at the time of the crash.