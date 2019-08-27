

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel police are appealing for information following an alleged sex assault against a minor in Mississauga.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue East on August 27.

Police said a person under the age of 16 was in a store in the area when he was sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The suspect is described as man between 50 and 60 years old, with a brown complexion, average height and medium build. He is balding on top with white or grey hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing a beige sports coat, white dress shirt, khaki-coloured pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.