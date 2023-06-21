

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





The global rise in misinformation threatens national institutions and processes that underpin democracy, warns Canada's chief justice.

The Supreme Court's Richard Wagner said in a speech Wednesday that people around the world have increasingly polarized ideas about what can be considered true.

Wagner told a conference organized by the Canadian Bar Association that exposure to misinformation can increase political cynicism, change voting patterns and distort national debates on important issues.

He noted that in Canada, researchers say misinformation may threaten the health and safety of the public, as well as the legitimacy of democratic processes.

"This global rise in misinformation is linked to the global assault on democracy and the rule of law."

Wagner said he and others who attended a Canadian Judicial Council meeting in April discussed these threats to democracy and the rule of law. "We agreed that the judiciary has a role to play encountering these trends."

A strong democracy relies on Canadians having access to diverse and reliable sources of information so they can form opinions and participate in public debates in a productive way, he said.

Earlier this year, Wagner attended a conference of judges and court communication officers from across Canada.

"They were asked if they had observed fewer journalists covering their courts. Everyone raised their hands, including representatives from the Supreme Court of Canada," Wagner said.

"Journalists are not at fault for this trend. There are simply fewer reporters, fewer resources and they all have to feed the 24-hour news machine on multiple media platforms."

Wagner has consistently stressed the importance of helping Canadians understand the work of the Supreme Court through initiatives including publication of plainly worded summaries of rulings and taking the Ottawa-based court on the road to Quebec City and Winnipeg.

Glenn Joyal, chief justice of the Court of King's Bench in Manitoba, said during a panel discussion at the conference that protection of the rule of law is dependent upon maintaining public trust and confidence.

"We have an interest in ensuring we do all we can to achieve that goal," he said.

"So that's where the media comes in."

Joyal said that as a chief justice, he has a responsibility to make sure members of the media have what they need to report information, educate the public and play a constructive role in scrutinizing the work of the courts.

"And all of that, if it's done properly, will assist in my view in enhancing public confidence in what we do."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.