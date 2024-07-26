A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a creek a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Peel police say.

In an update on Friday evening, Peel police Supt. Josh Colley confirmed that search crews located the body of Zaid Abdullah in the water at 5:40 p.m.

The toddler, who was non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in Erindale Park near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. Police were notified about Zaid's disappearance at 7 p.m.

"His family has since been notified, and we're working to provide them as much support as necessary during this horrific time," Colley said.

"We ask for privacy and respect the family's wishes as well we understand the profound impact on our community that this has had."

He noted that the boy was located in a dam near the creek, where debris from downed trees had accumulated. Colley said the coroner will determine the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

"We're treating this as a tragedy for the family," he said.

When asked how Zaid ended up in the creek, the superintendent told reporters: "We're working with the family, the proximity of where the family was and the creek. I don't want to fill in the blank, but again, this is a tragedy, and you know we want to support the family as best we can during this time."