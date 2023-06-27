A four-year-old child who had been missing for the past five days has been found, Toronto police say.

The child's disappearance was just reported to the police on Tuesday, but she hadn't been seen since June 22 at around 10 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough Village.

A command post was set up at 399 Markham Road as the search for the child got underway. When asked whether an Amber Alert would be issued, police said the incident "does not match Amber Alert criteria."

In an update on Tuesday evening, police confirmed that the girl had been located and she was safe and healthy.