Missing 68-year-old woman found: police
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 9:35PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 1, 2019 9:17AM EST
Toronto police say a missing 68-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Monday afternoon has been found.
She was last seen near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Monday and was located on Tuesday morning.
Police thanked members of the public for their help finding the missing woman.