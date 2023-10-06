A 76-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend has been found dead, Toronto police say.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Insp. Suzanne Redman said Tulip was located in a wooded area near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 11:30 a.m.

"This area has a number of trails, and a member of the public found Tulip and called police," Redman said.

"This is obviously not the outcome that we were hoping for, and our hearts go out to Tulip's family and friends."

Redman noted that the 76-year-old was found "just outside of the area that police were actively searching."

Tulip, who lived with dementia, was last seen on the evening of Sept. 30 in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The search for Tulip ramped up on Friday, with the mounted unit being called in to help find her. A command post was set up near Mount Hope Cemetery, which was where she was last spotted walking.

"We are still asking members of the public who may have seen Tulip over the past number of days to please contact police. This is an ongoing investigation," Redman said.

When asked if foul play was involved in Tulip's death, she said it's not something she can answer definitely at this time.

"Although it does appear that there's nothing suspicious. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office,” Redman said.