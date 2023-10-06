An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.

Toronto police say Tulip was located in a wooded area in the vicinity of Bayview and Lawrence at around 11:30 a.m.

“This is obviously not the outcome that we were hoping for. Our hearts go out to Tulip’s family and friends,” Insp. Suzanne Redman said.

She added that a member of the public found the 76-year-old.

Tulip, who lived with dementia, was last seen on the evening of Sept. 30 in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue.

“We are still asking members of the public who may have seen Tulip over the past number of days to please contact police. This is an ongoing investigation,” Redman said.

She noted that it appears as though "there is nothing suspicious" with regards to the woman's death.

"The cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office," Redman said.