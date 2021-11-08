Peel Regional Police say they have located an elderly woman who had been missing since this morning.

Earlier Monday, police said the 84-year-old woman was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the Bough Beeches Boulevard and Rathburn Road area in Mississauga.

She was reported missing several hours later at around 1:15 p.m.

Police said they were concerned for her safety and set up a command post at Garnetwood Park near Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads as they searched for her.

At around 7:30 p.m. police said she had been found “in good health.”