Missing 84-year-old woman found safe in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 5:49PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 8, 2021 7:37PM EST
Peel Regional Police say they have located an elderly woman who had been missing since this morning.
Earlier Monday, police said the 84-year-old woman was last seen at 9:30 a.m. in the Bough Beeches Boulevard and Rathburn Road area in Mississauga.
She was reported missing several hours later at around 1:15 p.m.
Police said they were concerned for her safety and set up a command post at Garnetwood Park near Burnhamthorpe and Mill roads as they searched for her.
At around 7:30 p.m. police said she had been found “in good health.”