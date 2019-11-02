Missing 96-year-old man located: police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:06PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Toronto police say 96-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday night has been located.
The man was last seen on Nov. 1 at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Mortimer Avenue, police said.
He was located on Saturday evening, police said
Police thanked the public for their assistance.