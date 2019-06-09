Missing boy with autism has been found safe: Toronto police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 9:20PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 9, 2019 9:48PM EDT
Toronto police say a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Scarborough on Sunday evening has now been found safe.
The boy, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Susan Street shortly after 6 p.m. and was located at around 9:45 p.m.
Police thanked member of the public for their help locating the boy.