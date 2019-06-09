

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Scarborough on Sunday evening has now been found safe.

The boy, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Susan Street shortly after 6 p.m. and was located at around 9:45 p.m.

Police thanked member of the public for their help locating the boy.