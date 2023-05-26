A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a missing child from an address in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg, on Thursday just before 5:20 p.m.

An OPP cruiser and police tape was seen outside of Watch Me Grow Daycare on County Road 45 in Baltimore, Ont., on Friday.

The child was found dead at the address they were reported missing from, OPP say. The child's cause of death is currenly unkown.

Emergency crews were seen searching a wooded area on the side of a busy country road just a few minutes north of Highway 401 in footage taken on Thursday and obtained by CTV News Toronto.

A death investigation is now underway at the address where the child was found.

The Northumberland OPP Crime Unit and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.