Missing elderly couple last seen in Vaughan located by police
Published Friday, January 26, 2024 10:20AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2024 12:31PM EST
York Regional Police say they have now found a missing vulnerable elderly couple last seen in Vaughan on Thursday.
The couple was last seen in the area of Weston and Rutherford roads at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
They have now been located and reunited with their family, police said in an update on Friday.