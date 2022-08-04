Missing elderly man from Toronto now believed to be in Windsor
Michael Domoni, 96, was last seen on Aug. 1 at Bloor Street West and Keele Street.
Share:
Published Thursday, August 4, 2022 7:01PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 4, 2022 7:06PM EDT
Toronto police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing 96-year-old man and are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Michael Domoni was last seen on Monday, Aug. 1, at 8:00 a.m., near High Park, at Bloor Street West and Keele Street.
Late Thursday, Toronto police said he bought a train ticket to Windsor and is now believed to be in that area.
Domoni is described as five-foot with a thin build, a slight hunch in his upper back, and short hair with no facial hair. He also walks with a cane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
MISSING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 4, 2022
Michael Domoni, 96 yrs
- Last seen Mon Aug 1, 2022 at 8am, Bloor St W & Keele St area
- Described as 5', thin build, 150lbs, slight hunch in upper back, short hair, no facial hair, walks with a cane. Often uses @TTChelps transit#GO1492822
^rr pic.twitter.com/v1efbxloEi