

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A missing 76-year-old man who was last seen in North York on Saturday night has been found on Sunday.

Police say the man disappeared from the area of Allen Road and Highway 401 at around 10 p.m. on Saturday and officers are concerned for the elderly man’s wellbeing.

The man lives in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue with his daughter.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.