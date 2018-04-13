Missing girl last seen in the Annex has been located: police
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 3:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 14, 2018 6:19AM EDT
A 15-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s Annex neighbourhood has now been found, Toronto police say.
The teen was last seen on Thursday at around 7:50 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Road but was located on Friday evening.
After releasing the news that she had been found on Friday, police thanked members of the public for their help in the case.