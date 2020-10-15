Toronto police say they are searching for a man who went missing from the city's Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area on Wednesday.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Sabian Mark Delong, was last seen in the neighbourhood at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say their initial description of the man as an "elopee" was incorrect.

He is believed to be five-foot-ten, 160 pounds, and has a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, grey hoodie, black shirt, and jeans.

Police say the man is considered to be dangerous and investigators are asking members of the public who spot him not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.