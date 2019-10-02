Missing McMaster University student found safe
Ling Jie Huang, 18, was last seen leaving her Ancaster residence on Sunday. (Hamilton Police Services)
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Police say 18-year-old missing McMaster University student, has been found safe.
Chinese citizen, Ling Jie Huang, was located safely in the York Region by Hamilton police
Huang recently began studying at the university, and was last seen leaving her residence in Ancaster on Sunday.
Police are still investigating at this time.
Information about the case can be provided to Det. Tom Hutton of the police service’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.