

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police say 18-year-old missing McMaster University student, has been found safe.

Chinese citizen, Ling Jie Huang, was located safely in the York Region by Hamilton police

Huang recently began studying at the university, and was last seen leaving her residence in Ancaster on Sunday.

Police are still investigating at this time.

Information about the case can be provided to Det. Tom Hutton of the police service’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.