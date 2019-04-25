

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Mississauga boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday, has been found safe, Peel Regional Police said.

The young boy was last seen at his Mississauga school on Wednesday afternoon and was believed to be in the company of his mother at the time.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy at around 5 p.m. The alert was later cancelled at around 7 p.m. after police said the boy and his mother were found safe near Chatham-Kent.

Investigators said police in Chatham-Kent were involved in locating the pair and are assisting in bringing them back to Peel Region.

The Amber Alert was issued after the boy’s father reported him missing at around 9:30 a.m. after his mother failed to return home with him on Wednesday.

Const. Akhil Mooken said that he “can’t speak to the thought process of the father” and doesn’t know why he waited to contact police.

The father and the mother are married and live together at an address in Mississauga with the young boy, Mooken said.

Police said no charges have been laid thus far in this investigation.