Missing nine-year-old boy located: Toronto police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:11PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:00PM EST
Toronto police say they have located a nine-year-old boy who was last seen at a North York elementary school this morning.
The child was last seen at Summit Heights Public School, located in the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street, at around 10:45 a.m. and at around 4 p.m., police confirmed that the boy had been found.
"Thank you to the public for your assistance," police said in a tweet.