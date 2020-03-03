

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have located a nine-year-old boy who was last seen at a North York elementary school this morning.

The child was last seen at Summit Heights Public School, located in the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street, at around 10:45 a.m. and at around 4 p.m., police confirmed that the boy had been found.

"Thank you to the public for your assistance," police said in a tweet.