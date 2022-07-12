The ex-boyfriend of a missing Richmond Hill woman has been criminally charged in connection with a violent attack that left her with a large gash on her head that required roughly 40 stitches to repair.

Back in December 2021, 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was reportedly confronted by two men in an underground parking garage and hit in the head with a frying pan. The suspects, who also reportedly tried to abduct her, took off in a vehicle after a concerned citizen stepped in. Shortly after, investigators reportedly located and seized a tracking device on Hajtamiri’s car.

In April, York Regional Police executed a warrant at a residence in Brampton resulting in Riyasat Singh, 23, of Mississauga, being taken into police custody.

At that time, York Regional Police also issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Harshdeep Binner, 23, of Brampton. He remains at large.

Both men face charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

Today, police announced Hajtamiri’s former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, 35, of Brossard, Québec, has been charged with kidnapping, attempt murder, and attempt kidnapping in connection with that same incident. He has a July 13 court date.

Lilo was charged last January with criminal harassment. That charge stems from the couple’s October 2021 break up.

Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, was last seen at a residence in Wasaga Beach on January 12. According to the OPP, three suspects dressed in “police gear” forcibly dragged her from a family member’s home where she had been hiding out. They all fled in a stolen white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle, police said.

Three months ago, Ontario Provincial Police’s Major Case Manager along with Farsi and Arabic-speaking members of the service recapped the known investigative activities to that date and released a video plea for help from the missing woman’s mother, Fariba, in Iran.

Hajtamiri is described as five-foot-three with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair, which had been cut to a shorter length before she was abducted. She emigrated from Iran to Canada less than four years ago.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-833-728-3415, local police service, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.

-with files from CTV News Barrie