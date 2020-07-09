CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Missing Seoul mayor's body found after massive search
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a press conference at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Cheon Jin-hwan/Newsis via AP)
Hyung-Jin Kim And Kim Tong-Hyung, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 9, 2020 12:17PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, has been found.
They say Park Won-soon's body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.
Park's daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.
News reports say one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.