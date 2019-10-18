Missing Vaughan teen found safe, police say
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 10:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 18, 2019 11:35AM EDT
A14-year-old Vaughan girl who was last seen in Toronto on Thursday afternoon has been found safe, police say.
Police previously said the girl left her school, located in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, at around noon and did not have further contact with her family.
On Friday morning, police confirmed that she had been found safe.