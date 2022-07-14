It’s now been more than 48 hours since 76-year-old Antonio Madeira went missing from the west Toronto neighbourhood he’s called home for more than 40 years.

Madeira was last seen on Tuesday, July 12, sometime between 10:30 and 11 a.m., in the Oakwood-Vaughan area, near Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent.

He is described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with a thin build, a tanned complexion, hazel eyes, balding short white hair, and a full white beard.

Madeira, who walks with a slight limp, was last seen wearing a dark or black jacket with A large white stripe on each arm, light khaki pants, white or light-colour shoes, and a baseball cap, and carrying his wallet and keys.

Michael Madeira, the missing man’s son, said he’s been stopping by his parent’s home more often over the last two weeks to visit his father as his mother was out of town spending time his sister and her family.

“I usually drop by two or three times a week, but I’d been coming by more frequently when Mom was away,” he told CP24.

The last time Michael paid his dad a visit was yesterday at around 1:30 p.m., but he wasn’t home. He came back at roughly 3 p.m., but his father was still out.

Michael said he and his family became “extremely worried” when their loved one hadn’t returned by 10 p.m. Minutes later he was on the phone with the police.

“My dad is always home by nightfall,” he said.

Madeira, who his son said may have some early onset of dementia, is described by him as a bit of “old school” Portuguese man.

He’s not one to carry a cell phone. He usually pays for things in cash. He loves walking around his community with his hands behind his back and often to hangs hanging out with friends outside Oakwood Village Library and Arts Centre at 341 Oakwood Ave.

“He always walks the same route and everyone knows him in the neighbourhood,” Michael said.

Madeira’s first language is Portuguese, but he also speaks Spanish and Italian. He can get by in English, but he’s not super comfortable speaking it, Michael noted.

Toronto police have set up a command post and are actively searching the area and beyond for Madeira.

Several family members and friends are also scouring the neighbourhood for the senior.

“We just want to do anything to get (my father) back home,” Michael said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.