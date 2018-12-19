Missing woman last seen near Scarborough Town Centre found
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 8:36AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 10:22AM EST
Police say a missing 60-year-old woman last seen near Scarborough Town Centre has been located.
The woman was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 in a parking lot near McCowan and Ellesmere roads and the disappearance prompted police to set up a command post.
Investigators said they were concerned for the woman's safety and issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.
At around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police confirmed that the woman had been found and she appears to be in good health.