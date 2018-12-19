

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a missing 60-year-old woman last seen near Scarborough Town Centre has been located.

The woman was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 in a parking lot near McCowan and Ellesmere roads and the disappearance prompted police to set up a command post.

Investigators said they were concerned for the woman's safety and issued a public appeal for information on her whereabouts.

At around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police confirmed that the woman had been found and she appears to be in good health.