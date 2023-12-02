A Mississauga man is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly forcing two women into the sex trade and profiting from them.

Peel Regional Police said the man also allegedly forcibly confined one of the victims and exercised control over numerous aspects of their lives.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested 46-year-old Andre O'Connor on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of advertising sexual services, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, human trafficking, receiving material benefit, procuring, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of opioid.

Police have released a photo of the suspect as they believe there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto Area. They are being urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.