Residents in Mississauga will head to the polls on June 10 to choose a new mayor.

City council officially approved on Wednesday the date for the mayoral byelection. Those interested in filling the seat vacated by Bonnie Crombie can file their nomination papers between March 6 and April 26.

“The upcoming byelection will provide an opportunity for residents to choose a candidate to take on the important role of Mayor of Mississauga,” city clerk Diana Rusnov said in a statement.

“As a city, we’re committed to a fair and accessible election that provides every eligible voter with the opportunity to cast their ballot.”

The city said advance voting will be held at the civic centre on May 24 and 25 and other locations on June 1 and 2.

In their report, the city clerk noted that holding the vote on June 10 will make it easier for schools to facilitate voting locations as it will be a professional activity day for the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin-Peel District School Board.

The city clerk also noted that the cost of the mayoral election could be up to $3.5 million, which would cover the administration of the election as well as fulfill a rebate program that pays eligible individuals who contribute to the campaigns.

A byelection is being held after Crombie, who was the mayor for nearly a decade, resigned earlier this month. She became the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party in December.

Several councillors have expressed their intention to run for mayor.

With files from Katherine DeClerq