

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Mississauga collision on Monday afternoon has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The incident took place just before 3 p.m. in the area of Havenwood Drive and Bloor Street.

According to Peel paramedics, the victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition.

No information regarding the vehicle involved in the collision has been released by investigators.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.