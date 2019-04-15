Mississauga collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition
Peel police cruisers are seen in this file photo.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 4:13PM EDT
A Mississauga collision on Monday afternoon has left a pedestrian in critical condition.
The incident took place just before 3 p.m. in the area of Havenwood Drive and Bloor Street.
According to Peel paramedics, the victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre in critical condition.
No information regarding the vehicle involved in the collision has been released by investigators.
Roads have been blocked off nearby.