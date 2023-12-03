Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-car collision on Sunday evening in Mississauga.

The crash happened near Britannia and Creditview roads.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m.

They said that one male sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, while two others who were also transported have unknown injuries.

Roads in the immediate area were temporarily closed as police investigated, but have since re-opened.