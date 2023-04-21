A driver has been charged in connection with a collision on a highway in Niagara Region that killed a 10-year-old boy last month.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted on Friday that a 31-year-old woman from Mississauga is facing dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm charges.

The collision occurred on the afternoon of March 30 on the eastbound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way near Tufford Road in Lincoln, Ont.

A Beamsville mother and her 10-year-old twin sons were travelling in a white SUV on their way to an afterschool math class when they were hit by a vehicle.

According to OPP, the driver of a grey vehicle approached a “slowing or stopped” traffic and collided with the rear of the SUV, pushing it forward into another vehicle ahead of it.

One of the children needed to be extricated and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, his mother and twin brother were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The boy was later identified by his family as Lucas Thomas and remembered as a brilliant child “who was like an engineer at the age of 10.”