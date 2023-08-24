A Mississauga driver has succumbed to his injuries after driving into a massive sinkhole southwest of London.

In a video posted to Twitter, Middlesex OPP Constable Jeff Hare said the collision occurred on Dundonald Road in Middlesex County at 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators from the OPP said the roadway collapsed under the truck, killing the driver, a 59-year-old man from Mississauga.

Images from the scene show a massive sinkhole that takes up most of the roadway. Debris is visible in the sinkhole.

#MiddlesexOPP @MLPS911 & @SouthwestMiddl1 fire responded to a single veh collision on Dundonald Rd last night. Unfortunately, the driver died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. Road to be closed for the next while as @CountyMiddlesex crews work to repair ^jh pic.twitter.com/EXSaG6tIlc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 24, 2023

“It’s a tough day for all involved,” said Hare, who added that “unprecedented storms” with “monumental” flooding were to blame for the flood.

Dundonald Road will remain closed between Buttonwood Drive and Carolinian Drive “for the next few weeks” as crews work to fix the sinkhole.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” concluded Hare.