A driving instructor from Mississauga has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a female student this month.

Peel Regional Police said a 17-year-old girl was taking driving lessons with her instructor when he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The accused, 34-year-old Muhammad Farooq, was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said Farooq is an independent driving school instructor with contracts across the Greater Toronto Area.

His photo was released on Wednesday as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Farooq is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.