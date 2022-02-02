Police say the victim shot and killed in Mississauga’s Malton area on Tuesday night was a 14-year-old girl.



Peel Regional Police say that they were called to a building in the Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive, north of Derry Road East, just after 9 p.m. to check on a person’s wellbeing.



They arrived to find a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.



She was pronounced dead at the scene.



“This is being investigated as a homicide, however, the exact circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear,” investigators said on Wednesday.



The victim’s name and suspect information have not been released.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said the victim was in Grade 9.

"The DPCDSB is saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life of a Grade 9 member of our Ascension of our Lord Catholic Secondary School community," board spokesperson Bruce Campbell told CP24. "As a Catholic community, we pray for the young woman, her family and friends."



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.