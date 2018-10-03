

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Mississauga hit-and-run collision involving a stolen vehicle has led to the arrest of two people.

According to investigators, a vehicle was travelling on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Cawthra Road on Tuesday at around 8 p.m.

The vehicle struck a 47-year-old man from the City of Welland before fleeing the scene, police said. The male victim did not sustain any injuries.

A witness to the collision contacted police, providing information regarding the suspect vehicle that included the license plate. This information led investigators to confirm the suspect vehicle was on file as stolen by police in London, Ont.

The vehicle was located by officers in Mississauga on Old Carriage Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police also seized more than $100 worth of crystal methamphetamines and paraphilia.

At the time, 21-year-old Michael Cooper Dill and 22-year-old Shayla Hanna were arrested in connection with the investigation. Both suspects are from London, Ont.

Cooper Dill has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision, while the pair has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Cooper Dill and Hanna are both scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.